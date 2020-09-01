Thomas Blair Albert passed away peacefully Monday, August 31, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Tom was a graduate of Waynesburg High School and the University of Pittsburgh. He received his teaching degree from West Virginia University and his master's from Penn State.

Tom played football in both high school and college, but is best known for his impressive wrestling career.

Tom won both WPIAL and PIAA titles in 1949 and repeated both in 1950.

At Pitt, Tom was EIWA Champion for two consecutive years. Tom won the NCAA National Championship at 167 pounds in 1957.

Tom served with the U.S. Navy for four years on the USS Shenandoah. During this time, he won the AAU Championship and competed in the Pan American games. Tom was assistant wrestling coach at Trinity High School. Tom was inducted into the Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame in 1984. In addition to teaching physical education at Trinity High School, Tom owned and operated a dental lab.

Tom became proficient in operating heavy equipment and built, owned and operated Alberts Mobile Home Park.

Tom was the son of immigrants Sherwin and Penelope Elefterios Albert and embraced his Greek and Syrian Heritage.

Tom loved and cherished his wife, Marianne Zupancic Albert; and his children, Thomas (Janet) Albert, Jill (James) Painter, Lisa (Matthew) Minter and Jeff (Sharon) Albert; and grandchildren, David and Caleb Minter, Nathan, Emily and Ethan Albert. Tom loved his kids and instilled in them his strong work ethic and strength.

Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn King Albert; and his nine brothers and sisters.

Tom fought his 4-year illness with the physical toughness and courage that he lived his life.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 3, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, followed by burial in Oakmont Cemetery with military honors by Greene County Veterans. To comply with state requirements, all guests are asked to observe social distancing and to wear a mask unless prevented by a medical condition. The maximum number of people permitted in the funeral home at one time is 25.

