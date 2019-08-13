Thomas D. Reeves, 52, of Crucible, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 10, 2019, in his home.

He was born August 31, 1966, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Thomas C. "Sam" and Myra J. Angelini Reeves.

Tom was a 1984 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and was a well-known drummer with The Zippers, Torn N Frayed and Bad Mother Trucker. He also performed with his brother, Timm, with Mushroom Cult. Tom had a unique sense of humor and was held in high regard by his fellow musicians and his fan base. He enjoyed and owned several muscle cars throughout the years from the 60s and 70s.

Tom truly cherished his family. Surviving are his companion of eight years, Dawn L. Krause; a daughter, Madelyn C. Reeves and her mother, Hollie J. Reeves of Rices Landing; two stepsons, Shayne Krause of Waynesburg and Noah Kaczmarczyk of Carmichaels; a stepdaughter, Hannah Kaczmarczyk of Waynesburg; three stepgrandchildren, Braxtyn, Brylee and Brody Krause; a brother, Timothy E. Reeves (Linda) of Carmichaels; three nieces, Sara, Jessica and Gina Reeves; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, in Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels.

