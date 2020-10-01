Thomas David Jones, 69, of Washington, died Monday, September 28, 2020. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition. Arrangements are entrusted to the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301. www.NealFuneralHome.com.

