1/1
Thomas David Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas David Jones, 69, of Washington, died Monday, September 28, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital.

He was born September 8, 1951, in Staystown, a son of the late David Thomas and Dorothy Blough Jones.

Mr. Jones earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and his master's degree from Duquesne University.

He was retired from Washington County MH/MR, prior to which he had worked at Cambria County MH/MR.

Thomas was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, where he was very active, and held several offices.

Mr. Jones always played one of Santa's elves at Christmas parties. He enjoyed computers and computer games, and he loved his dogs.

On September 21, 1997, he married Marilyn J. Williamson, who survives.

Also surviving are a brother, Harold Dom (the late Ann) of Boynton Beach, Fla.; a brother-in-law, Richard (Nancy) McCann of Washington; a sister-in-law, Linda Peffer of Washington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Additional information, and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved