Thomas David Jones, 69, of Washington, died Monday, September 28, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital.

He was born September 8, 1951, in Staystown, a son of the late David Thomas and Dorothy Blough Jones.

Mr. Jones earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and his master's degree from Duquesne University.

He was retired from Washington County MH/MR, prior to which he had worked at Cambria County MH/MR.

Thomas was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, where he was very active, and held several offices.

Mr. Jones always played one of Santa's elves at Christmas parties. He enjoyed computers and computer games, and he loved his dogs.

On September 21, 1997, he married Marilyn J. Williamson, who survives.

Also surviving are a brother, Harold Dom (the late Ann) of Boynton Beach, Fla.; a brother-in-law, Richard (Nancy) McCann of Washington; a sister-in-law, Linda Peffer of Washington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Additional information, and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.