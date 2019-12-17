The Honorable Thomas Devey Gladden, a longtime Washington County Judge, passed away peacefully with family at his side Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his home in Washington, at the age of 87.

Born November 8, 1932, at the Gladden family farmhouse just outside McDonald, he was a son of Besse and George Gladden.

Judge Gladden graduated from McDonald High School in 1950, Allegheny College in 1954, and Dickinson School of Law in 1957. While at Allegheny College, he was elected president of the Allegheny student body and the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After graduating from Dickinson School of Law and passing the Pennsylvania bar examination, he served in the U.S. Army in 1957 for 2 years, including 17 months in West Germany before returning to Washington, where he joined the law firm of Bloom, Bloom, and Yard in 1959. He was appointed as a Judge on the Washington County Common Pleas Court in 1971, at which time he became the youngest Common Pleas Judge in Washington County history at the age of 38. He was later elected as a Judge in 1973, at which time he was the first Republican candidate in Washington County history to win both parties and the judicial nomination in a primary election. He eventually became President Judge of Washington County in 1984, and he served as President Judge until his mandatory retirement in 2002. At the time of his retirement he was one of the longest serving judges in Pennsylvania history. Thereafter, he served as a Senior Judge in both the Washington and Allegheny County Courts of Common Pleas for an additional 7 years.

Judge Gladden was married to Rachel Louise Hughey at the Trinity Presbyterian Church in McDonald December 23, 1961. They enjoyed a long and loving marriage and celebrated their golden 5oth year anniversary together with family and close friends in 2011. They built their lifelong home on Elmhurst Drive in the Borough of East Washington in 1963, where he lived until his passing and where they raised their two children, Thomas Douglass and Laura Louise.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Rachel; and his two children, Thomas and Laura; as well as a daughter-in-law, Karen (Ryan) Gladden; and a son-in-law, Timothy Lee Maloy. His is also survived by six grandchildren, Andrew Douglass Gladden, William Connery Gladden, Abigail Louise Maloy, Thomas David Gladden, Timothy James Maloy and Elizabeth Ryan Gladden. In addition, he is survived by beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews in the Gladden and Hughey families.

He was a devout family man who loved and enjoyed spending quality time with his family throughout his life. He was particularly fond of studying and writing about family history. He frequently and enthusiastically sent personalized letters to family members in celebration of milestones in their lives.

Judge Gladden also had a passion for both his church and the Washington community. He served these passions with conviction and enthusiasm throughout his life. He served as a deacon and elder at the Church of the Covenant, where he was also the chairman of the Pulpit Nominating Committee on many occasions. He served as a long-term board member and chairman of the board for the Washington Hospital. He served on the Board of Trustees for Waynesburg College. He was a long-term member and past president of the Family Service of Washington County. He was a member and past president of the Washington Rotary Club. He was a past member and president of the McDonald Lions Club. He was a past director of the Washington County Humane Society and of the Washington County Chapter of the American Red Cross. He served as the district chairman of the Boy Scouts of America, Iroquois District. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Society, the St. Andrews Society of Pittsburgh, the Sons of the American Revolution and the Washington County Council on Alcoholism.

He was particularly fond of his alma mater, Allegheny College, and he was a proud "Gator" who supported and attended many alumni events. He was a recipient of the Allegheny Gold Citation Award for his contributions to his alma mater. He was especially proud to have his son, a grandson and his daughter-in-law as fellow Allegheny alums.

From a professional standpoint, Judge Gladden proudly served as a Common Pleas Judge for approximately 38 years. During his long and illustrious judicial career, he enjoyed performing countless wedding ceremonies and adoptions. He especially enjoyed performing adoptions, which allowed him to help bring families together. He also presided over and helped to amicably resolve numerous local teachers' strikes. One of his first judicial assignments was to preside over hearings of mining officials in the Yablonski murder trial, which included him signing Tony Boyle's arrest warrant. Former Attorney General Ramsey Clark also tried a case in his courtroom. He was selected as a member of the prestigious statewide Pennsylvania Supreme Court Criminal Rules and Procedure Committee. He was on the Executive Committee of the Pennsylvania Trial Judges' Conference and was a member of the Pennsylvania Statewide Court Automation Committee and the Joint Task Force on Court/County Funding Disputes. He was a 60 plus year member of the Washington County Bar Association.

Judge Gladden was known for his even temperament and his logical approach in solving courtroom and life issues, and he appropriately described himself as a "people person." He would always greet friends and colleagues with a warm handshake and an infectious smile, and often with a witty comment as well. He conducted his professional and personal affairs with an unwavering commitment to ethics, diplomacy and integrity.

Relatives, friends and colleagues may pay their respects from 1 to 4 and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, at the Church of the Covenant, 267 E. Beau Street, Washington. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 19, in the church, with the Rev. Dr. Stuart D. Broberg officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Church of the Covenant and/or The Washington County Community Foundation, 1253 Rt. 519, P.O. Box 308, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or at www.wccf.net.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.