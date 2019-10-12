Thomas E. Jordan, 59, of Jefferson, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, in Donnell House of Concordia Hospice in Washington, following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born March 26, 1960, in Waynesburg, a son of Stanley M. and Helen Zaverack Jordan of Carmichaels, who survive.

He was a 1978 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School. In 1984, he graduated from Vale Tech.

On February 16, 1991, he married Kimberly Dean Jordan, who survives.

Tom worked as a mechanic for Pennwest Industrial Truck, as long as his health permitted.

A lifetime resident of Jefferson, Tom enjoyed NASCAR racing and going to flea markets and auctions.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are a son, Thomas E. Jordan Jr. (Kelly Colussy); a granddaughter, Adalynn Jordan; a sister, Joanne Kozich (Bill) of Rices Landing; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Robert Jordan; and grandparents Roman and Anna Zaverack, and Stella Smalsky.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, followed by interment in Greene County Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.