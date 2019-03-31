Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas E. Lytle.

Thomas E. "Slick" Lytle, 65, of Finleyville, died Thursday, March 29, 2019, in his home.

He was born December 13, 1953, in New Eagle, a son of Norman Lytle of Finleyville and the late Audrey Dowling Lytle.

Tom was employed as a carpenter during his lifetime.

Surviving, in addition to his father, are a son, Jeffrey Lytle (Lyndsey) of Monongahela; a sister, Linda Tustin (Donnie) of Leesburg, Fla.; a granddaughter, Brooklynn; and several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. Private interment will be held in Finleyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Finleyville.

Condolences may be expressed at kegelfuneralhome.com.