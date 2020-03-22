Thomas E. Rice, 75, of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, after a long illness.

Born in Waynesburg December 13, 1944, he was a son of the late Edward and Delores Thomas Rice, whom he credited as "doing a great job raising me."

Tom attended schools in Waynesburg and graduated from Waynesburg High School. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam combat veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart.

In the 1960s, Tom was a drummer and a radio disc jockey for WWCH in Clarion. He also had a long career in sales and finance. Tom was the department adjutant for the Ormand Beach American Legion Post 267, where he was actively involved in the youth program, Boys' State Junior Cadet Scholarship. He was also a longtime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Tom had a wry sense of humor and enjoyed reading and spending time with his life partner, Judy Nieves.

He is survived by Judy Nieves; his children, Tammy (Brandon) Rice-Bailey, Jennifer DeLuca, Amy Beller and Matthew (Madeline) Rice; his sons and daughters-in-law, Tony and Maria Nieves and Rey (Barbara) Mercado; sister Nancy Ivy; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Rice, and his brother, Morris Rice.

A private service was held for the family.