Thomas Edison Mullen, 91, of Washington, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care. He was born April 7, 1929, in South Connellsville, a son of the late James T. and Catherine Swink Mullen.

Tom graduated from Connellsville High School in 1947 and was hired by Bell of PA as a lineman that summer. He was drafted into the Army and served in the Corps of Engineers from 1951-1953. After his service, he returned to work at Bell as an engineer.

He loved tools, cars and had a crazy horse, Daisy Mae. He played golf and was a Mason, belonged to Shriners International and the Bell Telephone Pioneers and was a member of King Solomon Lodge since 1955. Tom was a member of the former Mt. Olive United Methodist Church in Connellsville. He retired from Bell/Verizon in 1984 and began a second career in real estate, buying and renovating houses to rent with his wife, Frances.

On April 18, 1959, Tom married Frances Foor, who survives. He is also survived by their three children, Thomas (Susan) Mullen of Buckhannon W.Va., Janice (Peter) Hall of Birmingham, Ala., and William (Terri) Mullen of Cupertino, Calif.; grandchildren Thomas Jr. and Daniel Mullen, Alexander and Cecilia Hall, and James and Stephanie Mullen; sisters Janet (Charles) Mulac, Patricia (George) Lee, Elida (Constant) Micklo and Marietta (Ernest) Zundel; brother Larry Mullen; and countless nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, Timothy Lee Mullen, who died in infancy; a sister, Catherine (Howard) Williams; and brother James (Guvher) Mullen.

All services will be private. Tom will be laid to rest in the Washington Cemetery with full military honors afforded by American Legion Post #175, and the United States Army.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Tom's name to The Wounded Warrior Project or to the Shriner's Hospital.

