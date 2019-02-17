Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Ellsworth Colbert.

Thomas Ellsworth Colbert, 78, of Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, formerly of Fredericktown, passed away February 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

He was born September 20, 1940, in Fredericktown, a son of the late Viola Hamilton and William Colbert, and step-son to the late Betty Colbert, also of Fredericktown. After graduating from Beth Center in 1958, he moved away and became a merchant marine, sailing to every major port around the world. He survived being out to sea during "the Perfect Storm", and also survived Hurricane Katrina, being rescued from his rooftop with his dog "Taz," after three days. He was a fighter, and fought gallantly till the very end. He was a caring, loving man who was fiercely loyal to his family. He married the love of his life, Ellen (Choina) Colbert and is survived by his three children, Dawn Davis, Richard (Candace) Colbert and Crystal Colbert, all of whom he loved dearly. He was a loving grandfather to Thomas Davis, Christopher Demarco, Zachary Colbert, Taylor Colbert, Jakob Colbert, Tabatha Colbert and Samantha Jackson. He was a great-grandfather to Matthew Davis, Preston Davis, Gage Davis, Dillinger Davis, Dahlia Davis and Xavier Boyer. Also surviving are his seven siblings, whom he loved dearly, William Colbert of Las Vegas, Brian (Maxine) Colbert of Clarksville, David (Charlotte) Colbert of Finleyville, Christine (Tom) Buckelew of Uniontown, Marcia (Bruce) Hager of Fredericktown, Morgan (Michele) Colbert of California and Jennifer Colbert of Millsboro. Preceding him in death were Nancy Clark, Grant Colbert and James Colbert.

His final wishes were to be cremated, which his family is honoring. Trinity Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.

A memorial service will be held for family and friends in Fredericktown at a later date.