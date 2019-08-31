Thomas Eugene "Gene" Clendaniel, 87, of Porter, Ind., passed away peacefully Friday, August 23, 2019.

He was born April 17, 1932, in Canonsburg, to Clyde and Margaret Clendaniel, both of whom preceded him in death.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Anna Clendaniel of Porter; his sons, Leslie (Theresa) Clendaniel of Portage, David (Dianne) Clendaniel of Lake Station, Ind., Doug (Kathy) Clendaniel of Ehrenburg, Ariz., and Edward (Billie) Clendaniel of LaPorte, Ind.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Clyde (Kay) Clendaniel of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Joyce Ann Jones, February 26, 2017; and by Donald Clendaniel.

He graduated from Trinity High School in 1950 and went to Muskingum College on a football scholarship. He married his high school sweetheart, Ann Louise Sopiak, June 28, 1952.

He worked for Capital Television before being drafted, where he served in the U.S. Army at Fort Campbell, Ga., as a military policeman. He attended classes at Georgia Tech while he was serving in the military and, after his Army term, he returned to Washington, where he worked a steady night shift at Hazel Atlas Glass plant while attending Washington & Jefferson College. Upon completing his degree in business administration, he accepted a position with U.S. Steel in Ellwood City. When they closed the plant in Ellwood City, he was transferred to Indiana and spent the remainder of his career working at the Gary Works in Gary, Ind., for U.S. Steel. Working for U.S. Steel, he gained experience in sales and production, which allowed him to work as a consultant for a number of years.

He was well known for his knowledge of automobiles and his early experience with computers. He was also known for his bowling and golf skills and taught his brother and children the skill of spot bowling.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, in White-Love Funeral Home, 525 South Second Street, Chesterton, Ind. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Chesterton Cemetery.

