Thomas F. Hughes, 80, of Belpre, Ohio, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, W.Va.He was born April 24, 1940, in Washington, a son of the late Herbert Floyd and Josephine Mastnock Hughes.He graduated from Washington High School in 1959 and then attended two years at Waynesburg College. In high school, he played sports. He was a veteran of the National Guard and was owner of the Keystone Supply Company located in Belpre. He enjoyed golfing and had been a member of the Oxbow Country Club.Survivors include his wife, Diane Hughes; a daughter, Jennifer (Aaron) Holsinger of Charlotte, N.C.; and two sons, Aaron Hughes and Alan Hughes, both of Belpre. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Avery, Aidan, Abigail, Annabelle and Adelae.He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carol June Hughes; and a brother, Ronald Hughes.At his request, there will be no visitation or services.Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 5, 2020.
