Thomas F. Janz, 54, of Washington, died Monday, December 9, 2019, in the Washington Hospital.

He was born October 3, 1965, in Washington, a son of Mary Miller Janz, who survives, and the late Daniel D. Janz.

Mr. Janz was a member of Jefferson Avenue United Methodist Church.

He was a 1983 graduate of Washington High School.

Mr. Janz was a partner in Fowler and Janz Maintenance and Construction, as well as part owner in 3 Guys Pizza Piez.

He was an avid supporter of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. It was his life-long dream to fish all five of the Great Lakes. He was also a passionate Pittsburgh sports fan. He will be remembered for his loyalty to his family and friends.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a brother, the Reverend David D. (Betsy) Janz of Butler; a nephew, Benjamin D. Janz; a niece, Katherine M. (Zach) Polley; a great-niece, Sophie Marie Polley; and many cousins and good friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, at Jefferson Avenue United Methodist Church, 160 Jefferson Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, with the Reverend James W. Kimmel officiating. All other services will be private. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com. Hummell and Jones Funeral Home Inc, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor.