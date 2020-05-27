Thomas George "Tom" Ziegler went home with his heavenly Father Monday, May 18, 2020, after a heroic battle with unforeseen medical issues.He is survived by his wife, Patty Johnston; a son, Luke (Michelle); along with three gorgeous granddaughters, his Sweetheart Elle, his Honeybun Eva and his Sugar Cookie Emmi; a daughter, Gretchen (Ryan) Porter; and his two very best buddies forever, Liam and Destin, who will proudly carry on, just like their grandfather. He is also survived by a sister, Nancy; a brother, Jerry; and numerous nieces and nephews.Born June 26, 1940, in Pittsburgh, we were graciously blessed with Tom for 79 years. He grew up in Carnegie and then settled in Washington.Once a self-proclaimed bachelor for life, he had the most beautiful love story of a lifetime after meeting Patty, his wife of 37 years. Tom provided his family the life of royalty with countless numbers of horses, dogs, cats and the worst bird known to human kind. He made sure that his family never wanted for a thing, no matter what.Popularly and fondly known as the "Radiator Man" around the Pittsburgh area, Tom worked tirelessly on his trade. When he wasn't working, weather permitting, he golfed every Wednesday with his buddies. Once retired, he fulfilled his passionate dream of spending his winters in warm, sunny Florida. He spent his last days fishing and living his best life to the fullest, with his best friends, Deb and Mike, and their other awesome neighbors that we have heard countless stories about. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family, cooking and enjoying a good meal and relaxing with a Miller High Life, happily watching everyone around him. He truly is the end of a legacy and will be fondly, proudly loved and remembered until we are reunited again.Funeral arrangements have been made for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish, 300 Pike Street, Meadow Lands, PA 15347. He will be laid to rest in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.Following services, please join the family at 3 p.m. at a celebration for Tom at his home in Lone Pine. Because of Tom's love of feeding people, the family asks that donations be made to Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish's food pantry in lieu of flowers.











