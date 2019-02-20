Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Reilly Jr..

Thomas J. Reilly Jr., 70, of Washington, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born April 5, 1948, in Washington, the only child of Thomas J. Sr. and Helen Ann Ward Reilly.

Mr. Reilly graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1966, where he was a star player on the baseball team.

He then earned his associate's degree from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.

He was a career welder, having worked for NABCO for fourteen years and Ross Mould Company for an additional 26 years, and he took a lot of pride in his craft.

Surviving are three sons, Michael (Kathleen) Reilly of Manchester, Conn., Daniel Reilly of Washington and David Reilly, also of Washington.

Also surviving are six grandchildren, Daniel Reilly, Morgan Reilly, Jenna Reilly, Michael Reilly Jr. , William Reilly and Aubrey Ryan.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 21, in Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 1290 Jefferson Avenue, Washington. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home following the visitation at 7 p.m. Thursday.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.