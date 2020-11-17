Thomas James Elias, 64, of Joffre, passed away Monday morning, November 16, 2020, in The Donnell House, Washington, with his family by his side.

He was born March 16, 1956, in Canonsburg Hospital, a son of the late Harry Elias Sr. and Wilma Jean Moore Elias Skrip.

A 1975 graduate of the Union High School in Burgettstown, he worked for 1994 Steel Factory Corporation in McKees Rocks.

He was a member and served as vice president of the Owls Club Nest #1294 in Joffre. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his two daughters, Chelsea Elias and fiance Christopher Brown Sr. of McDonald, and Jessica Walker of McDonald; his stepson, Tyler Maher of Weirton, W.Va.; grandchildren Olivia Elias, Christopher Brown Jr., Rozaleigh Brown, Madisyn Walker and Ryleigh Walker; brothers William "Hush" Charles Elias and wife Deborah of Sturgeon, Ronald Elias of Midway, and Randall Elias and wife Sherri of Paris; a sister, Jean Ann Track and husband Leonard of Titusville, Fla.; his girlfriend, Lauralee McArdle of Oakdale; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a brother, Harry Elias Jr.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, in the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 1502. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice social distancing when visiting the funeral home.

Graveside services officiated by Pastor Theresa Baker will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, in the Center Cemetery, Bowen Road, Midway, PA 15060. Everyone is kindly asked to meet at the cemetery on Thursday morning.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Burgettstown Area Meals on Wheels, 200 Senior Way, Burgettstown, PA 15021, and/or The Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, woundedwarriorproject.org.