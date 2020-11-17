1/1
Thomas James Elias
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas James Elias, 64, of Joffre, passed away Monday morning, November 16, 2020, in The Donnell House, Washington, with his family by his side.

He was born March 16, 1956, in Canonsburg Hospital, a son of the late Harry Elias Sr. and Wilma Jean Moore Elias Skrip.

A 1975 graduate of the Union High School in Burgettstown, he worked for 1994 Steel Factory Corporation in McKees Rocks.

He was a member and served as vice president of the Owls Club Nest #1294 in Joffre. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his two daughters, Chelsea Elias and fiance Christopher Brown Sr. of McDonald, and Jessica Walker of McDonald; his stepson, Tyler Maher of Weirton, W.Va.; grandchildren Olivia Elias, Christopher Brown Jr., Rozaleigh Brown, Madisyn Walker and Ryleigh Walker; brothers William "Hush" Charles Elias and wife Deborah of Sturgeon, Ronald Elias of Midway, and Randall Elias and wife Sherri of Paris; a sister, Jean Ann Track and husband Leonard of Titusville, Fla.; his girlfriend, Lauralee McArdle of Oakdale; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a brother, Harry Elias Jr.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, in the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 1502. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice social distancing when visiting the funeral home.

Graveside services officiated by Pastor Theresa Baker will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, in the Center Cemetery, Bowen Road, Midway, PA 15060. Everyone is kindly asked to meet at the cemetery on Thursday morning.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Burgettstown Area Meals on Wheels, 200 Senior Way, Burgettstown, PA 15021, and/or The Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, woundedwarriorproject.org.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
724-947-9518
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved