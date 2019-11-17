Thomas Joseph Drosdick, 67, of Oakdale, North Fayette Township, passed away Thursday morning, November 14, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital, Mt. Lebanon.

He was born December 28, 1951, a son of the late Andrew and Caroline Barish Drosdick.

A graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, he worked as a manager for Home Depot in Irwin and Robinson Township, retiring in 2018.

Mr. Drosdick was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his two daughters, Sarah Speicher and husband Scott of Midway, and Emily Podrasky and husband Cody of Southview; four grandchildren, Samuel and Sydney Speicher, and Ayla and Olivia Podrasky; and a brother, Richard Drosdick and wife Ellen of Ft. Worth, Texas.

To honor Thomas's wishes, all arrangements will be held privately and are under the direction of Nation Funeral Home, Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Condolences can be expressed at www.nationfuneralhome.com.