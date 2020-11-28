1/
Thomas Joseph Rodjom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas Joseph Rodjom, 71, of Murrysville, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from leukemia.

Thomas was born October 18, 1949, in Washington, a son of Jane Ceglarski Rodjom and the late Joseph Rodjom.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Drummond; his mother, Jane Rodjom; two sons, Matthew (Sarah) Rodjom and Patrick (Katherine) Rodjom; five grandchildren, Emily, Marisa, Zachary, Charles and Claire; his sister, Kathy (Thomas) Monda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Thomas worked for 30 years as a professional engineer for ALCOA Technical Center, retiring in 2009. A 1972 graduate of the U.S Naval Academy in Annapolis, he retired from the U.S. Navy as a Captain with 30 years of dedicated service.

Thomas was a beloved husband and father, a devout Catholic and member of Mother of Sorrows Church, and an active member in his community for his entire life. He served on the board of MASA and FAST, was instrumental in building several of the soccer fields throughout Murrysville and served on the Parish Council and Financial Council at Mother of Sorrows Church. He loved sports, especially when he was coaching or cheering on his sons, and enjoyed his time fishing and boating with family and friends at his second home in Deep Creek, Md.

The family will hold a private Mass of Christian Burial and interment. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations made in Thomas' name to Westmoreland County Food Bank or Mother of Sorrows Church. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
Deep sorrow for your family. Lots of respect and admiration for your work and work ethic at Alcoa. Really liked knowing your son was a NCAA Swimmer. I know you were devoted to family, God, country, and very obviously to Alcoa!
Tom Hornack
Thomas Hornack
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved