Thomas Joseph Rodjom, 71, of Murrysville, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from leukemia.

Thomas was born October 18, 1949, in Washington, a son of Jane Ceglarski Rodjom and the late Joseph Rodjom.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Drummond; his mother, Jane Rodjom; two sons, Matthew (Sarah) Rodjom and Patrick (Katherine) Rodjom; five grandchildren, Emily, Marisa, Zachary, Charles and Claire; his sister, Kathy (Thomas) Monda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Thomas worked for 30 years as a professional engineer for ALCOA Technical Center, retiring in 2009. A 1972 graduate of the U.S Naval Academy in Annapolis, he retired from the U.S. Navy as a Captain with 30 years of dedicated service.

Thomas was a beloved husband and father, a devout Catholic and member of Mother of Sorrows Church, and an active member in his community for his entire life. He served on the board of MASA and FAST, was instrumental in building several of the soccer fields throughout Murrysville and served on the Parish Council and Financial Council at Mother of Sorrows Church. He loved sports, especially when he was coaching or cheering on his sons, and enjoyed his time fishing and boating with family and friends at his second home in Deep Creek, Md.

The family will hold a private Mass of Christian Burial and interment. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations made in Thomas' name to Westmoreland County Food Bank or Mother of Sorrows Church. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com