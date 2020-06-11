Thomas Kevin Bunevich, 67, of Tampa, Fla., passed away Monday, June 8, 2020.

Thomas was born March 1, 1953, in Canonsburg, the third child of Stanley and Margaret Bunevich, both deceased.

Thomas lived in Eastern Pennsylvania and in West Virginia, until moving to Florida in 1981. He received his undergraduate degree from Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., and two master's degrees from St. Thomas University and the University of South Florida.

Thomas ran a successful sports collectibles business in Tampa for many years. After selling the collectible business, he was an event coordinator for the Tampa Tribune, a teacher with Hillsborough County Schools and a tax preparer for H&R Block. He was also the author of three books, including "Sign This."

Thomas is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sue of Tampa; two sons, Matthew (Megan) of Orlando, Fla., and Andrew (Courtney) of Gainesville, Fla.; as well as his first grandson, Rhett Jameson Bunevich. He has two surviving siblings, his brother, James Cannon (Christine) of Buford, Ga., and his sister, Donna Chase (Rick) of Apopka, Fla.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sibling, Stanley Jr., in 2010.

Thomas was passionate about all Pittsburgh sports teams, most notably the Steelers.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to a local charity of the donor's choice.