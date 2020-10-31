Thomas Lee "Peewee" Hartzog Jr., 71, of Washington, passed away peacefully, at home, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, with his family by his side.

Peewee was born June 17, 1949, in Washington, a son of the late Robert and Hannah Hartzog.

Peewee grew up in Washington with his siblings, Anna and Sonny (Mary).

On February 1, 1972, Peewee married Mary Montgomery of Claysville. The two had five beautiful children together, Jackie (Ken), Shawn, Amy (Kevin), Ted and Thomas Jr. (Amanda), all of Washington.

Peewee was a simple man who enjoyed working on cars and always had a Pabst Blue Ribbon in hand. Peewee loved spending time with his grandchildren, Angel (Matt), Austin, Cheyanne, Faith, Autumn, Hannah, Summer, Shawna, Jonathon, Rayne and Kaylee; along with four great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and his Aunt Fran, whose company he enjoyed.

Peewee was a kind man who will be greatly missed.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 and 4 to 6 p.m., the time of service, Sunday, November 1, in Davenport Funeral & Cremation Services, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Daniel A. Davenport, owner/supervisor.

Condolences may be expressed at www.davenportfuneralservice.com.