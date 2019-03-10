Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Leslie Carter Jr..

Thomas Leslie Carter Jr., 75, died March 1, 2019, at Johnston-Willis Hospital in Midlothian, Va. Prior to moving to Midlothian in December 2018, he was a long-time resident of Brownsville, Pa.

Tom, often called Tuck, was born March 14, 1943 in Brownsville, the son of Kathryn and Thomas Leslie Carter, now deceased. He was a graduate of Brownsville High School and received a Bachelor of Arts from California University of Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Armed Services and was stationed in the Federal Republic of Germany. Tom and his lifelong friend, Thomas Park, were owners of Rainbow Honda, 3253 National Pike in Richeyville, Pa., a successful business they had from 1973-2006. In addition to his family and friends and also golf, Tuck's life focused on cars. At the age of four years he could sit with his father on the front porch and accurately name the make and model of automobiles that passed by. He never changed, even as car models did.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Barbara Bonfanti Carter; and two daughters, Shannon Leslie Carter Bromham (Karl), Santa Rosa, Calif. and Dr. Heidi Hamill Bonfanti-Carter MacDonald (Scott) of Suffield, Conn.; and two grandchildren, Lyric Caroline MacDonald and Thomas Michael Bromham. He is survived by his sister, Joyce Perry Carter Craven (Thorns) of Winston-Salem, N.C.; and by his uncle and friend, Richard D. Carter (Linda) of Bethel Park, Pa.

Also surviving are his wife's brother, Roger Hamill (Niki) from Va.; and their four sons, Bradley, who lives in N.M., and Greg, Bryant, and Kevin, who live in Va., with spouses and children. Also surviving is Elaine Stewart from N.C., his wife's sister. Fred Hamill, his wife's brother, preceded him in death. He lived with his wife Mary Lou in W.Va. Their six children are as follows, Karen Hamill Getty and Chuck Hamill (Pa.); David Hamill, Terri Hamill Luke, and Lisa Hamill Bennett (W.Va.); and Becky Hamill Williamson (Colo.). Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren enliven this extended family.

With Tuck, once a friend, always a friend. He was particularly proud of the fact that his three closest friendships today began in the nursery of Brownsville General Hospital when they were born a few days apart: Thomas Park, his business partner, Mike Orsog and Charles Keith Swaney, both in Ohio.

Another friendship was with Sandy Cozard. She worked with him for years as chief bookkeeper and office manager of Rainbow Honda. He never mentioned Rainbow Honda without recognizing her critical contribution in maintaining the business as a going concern. Tuck had a wonderful reputation as an honest and popular local businessman. Even after his 12 years of retirement from Rainbow Honda, customers approached Tuck, praising his business practices and sharing good car memories over the years.

Tuck was frequently recognized by American Honda for quality performance, excellent customer satisfaction and superior sales achievements; and he earned many trips as a result, frequently sharing them with his wife, to many stateside cities as well as to Hawaii and Japan. One of his favorite experiences was playing as a golf amateur in the Honda Classic in the early '90s.

His wife distinctly remembers the day they met 35 years ago and recalls anticipating on that very day, that an adventure was going to happen.

A memorial service, which will also honor Kathryn Loretta Carter, Tuck's mother who died February 21, 2019, will be held at a later date.