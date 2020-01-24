Thomas M. "Tom" Adams Sr. was an avid outdoorsman at heart. He loved being outside, gardening, fishing and hunting. He was a kind and caring man who enjoyed sharing his love for the outdoors and good food with his family and friends.

Tom Adams, of Washington, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in his home. He was 70.

He was born June 27, 1949, in Pittsburgh, to the late Thomas C. and Anna Broyles Adams of Cecil.

A member of Immaculate Conception Church, Washington, he worked as an electrician for Enlow Fork Mine for 17 years. Following his retirement, he worked maintenance for Gabes in Washington.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Debbie; he was a devoted father to three children, Bethany (Justin) Adder of Mt. Lebanon, Patrick Adams of Washington, Thomas M. (Gail) Adams Jr. of Venetia; and six adoring grandchildren, Caleb and Micah Adams of Venetia, Chloe Adams of Washington, Julianne, Calista and Maxwell Adder, all of Mt. Lebanon; and a brother, Stephen (Jean) Adams of Bethel Park; along with several nieces and nephews.

His grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of his kind heart, compassion, love and zest for life will live on through them.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 26, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Route 50), Cecil. A Christian funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, January 27, in Immaculate Conception Church, Washington, with the Father George Chortos officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the church.