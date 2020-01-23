Thomas M. Tollan, 80, of Carmichaels, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

He was born January 10, 1940, in Charleroi, a son of George "Tucker" Tollan and Theresa Murt Tollan.

He retired from Allegheny Power's Hatfield Power Plant in 1996 as an instrument relay technician.

He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, having served as an electronics technician.

He is survived by a son, David Tollan of Carmichaels; four daughters, Dawna Little and husband Jeffrey of Peoria, Ariz., Lora Basinger and husband Gary of Jefferson, Coleen Wilt and husband Timothy of Shiremanstown and Leanne Nogel and husband Douglas of Mechanicsburg; 10 grandchildren, Ryan, Michael, Jeremy, Allicia, Ty, Taylor, Morgan, Austin, Corey and Garrett; 14 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Patricia Harris and husband Jon of Eagle Rock, Va., and Maureen Sandor and husband Gary of Port St. Lucie, Fla.

He was preceded in death by father George "Tucker" Tollan; mother Theresa Murt Tollan; a brother, Daniel Tollan; and a nephew, Brian Harris.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Eley-McCrory Funeral Home Inc., 334 Main Street, Fayette City, www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com. A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 24, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Michael Crookston officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery, with full military honors accorded by Perry Veterans of Foreign Wars Gold Star Post 7023.