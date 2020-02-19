Thomas P. Lipinski, 51, of Washington, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020.

Born September 4, 1968, he was a son of the late Phyllis and Stephen Lipinski; loving husband to Cindy Lipinski; father to Brittany Perry; grandfather to Carson and Carter; brother to Bonnie (Mike) Cain and Debbie (Jim) Devore; and uncle to Nicki (Brian) Diseker. He is also survived by his wife Cindy's children, Ryan and Kara Simms, and her grandchildren, Peyton and Isabella.

Arrangements are entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

