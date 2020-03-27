Dr. Thomas Peter Pavick, of Waynesburg, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He fought a courageous six-week battle with brain cancer.

He was born July 25, 1941, in Mount Pleasant, to the late Peter Pavick and Mary Grabney Pavick and spent his early years in Youngwood.

Dr. Pavick graduated from Hempfield High School (Class of 1959), Saint Vincent University (class of 1963) and obtained his Ph.D. in History from West Virginia University.

Dr. Pavick taught History at Waynesburg College, now Waynesburg University, from 1968 to 2011. He was a respected professor well-known for his animated lectures on American History, Civil War History and Russian History. In 1999, Tom received the Lucas-Hathaway Teaching Excellence Award. He served as department chair and was the faculty parliamentarian for many years. He had the opportunity to participate on two educational trips to Russia, one with former United States Vice President Dan Quayle. He was formally on the Eagle Scout Board of Review and the Eva K. Bowlby Board.

Tom was a member of the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, the National Model Railroader Association and a life member of the Monongahela River Railroad and Transportation Museum. He was an avid reader who shared his vast knowledge of history with family and friends. He was especially interested in the history of the railroad industry and the United States Postal Service. His final history lesson for all his former students was his belief that Russia's third Prime Minister, Peter Stolypin, could have prevented World War I.

On June 5, 1965, he married Sandra Claire Molowski, who survives. Also surviving are five children, Alexandria A. Fitch of Waynesburg, Catherine A. Pavick of Spring Lake, Mich., Helen J. Gaush (Charles) of Front Royal, Va., Peter J. Pavick (Amy) of Jefferson, and Daniel T. Pavick (Leila) of Granville, Ohio.

He is survived by nine grandchildren, Molly, Erin and Aidan Fitch; Ivan and Danielle Pavick; Samuel, Sophia, Timothy and Leo Gaush. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Kay; a brother, Richard; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patricia and Jimmy Paul; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are twin sons, Nicholas Andrew and John Michael Pavick; and grandson, Benjamin Gaush.

Due to the state and federal guidelines and restrictions for COVID-19, the viewing and liturgy of Christian Burial (at St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church), will be a private family affair.

Tom valued his long-time friends, Highland Avenue neighbors and professional colleagues. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all those who have been there throughout his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom Pavick's name may be made to the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation or the Monongahela River Railroad and Transportation Museum in Brownsville.

