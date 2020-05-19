Thomas R. Milligan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas R. Milligan, 91, of Washington, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born July 15, 1928, he was a son of the late Alice and Samuel Milligan.He was the beloved husband of Joanna Milligan for 69 years; loving father of Thomas "TR" Milligan and Beth (Mike) Pulaski; dear brother to William Milligan; cherished grandfather to Andy, Maddie and Sophie Pulaski. Thomas is also survived by two nephews.Thomas proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Arabian Horse Association and First Presbyterian Church 1793.Thomas lived life to the fullest and his family was the most important to him. He will be dearly missed by all.At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546.View and sign the family's guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved