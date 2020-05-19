Thomas R. Milligan, 91, of Washington, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born July 15, 1928, he was a son of the late Alice and Samuel Milligan.He was the beloved husband of Joanna Milligan for 69 years; loving father of Thomas "TR" Milligan and Beth (Mike) Pulaski; dear brother to William Milligan; cherished grandfather to Andy, Maddie and Sophie Pulaski. Thomas is also survived by two nephews.Thomas proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Arabian Horse Association and First Presbyterian Church 1793.Thomas lived life to the fullest and his family was the most important to him. He will be dearly missed by all.At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546.View and sign the family's guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 19, 2020.