Thomas R. Tatar, 76, of California, died Thursday, April 11, 2019.

He was born Friday, November 6, 1942, in California, the son of the late John and Margaret Hartman Tatar.

Tom was a member of the California Hill Gun Club, the former California American Legion and for many years he was the president of the Waynesburg Beagle Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sons, Tom (9-21-1999) and Stephen (1-03-2016).

Left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Karen Tatar of Pricedale and Donna Santo (Rob Burns) of Bethel Park; 4 grandchildren, Daniel Santo and wife Heather of Pittsburgh, Jacob Santo of Long Branch, Megan Fereza and husband Frank of Canonsburg and Kimberly Frey of Beaver Falls. Also surviving are two great-granddaughters, Izzy and Lily.

Friends will be received in the Mariscotti Funeral Home, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and until 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, when a blessing service will be held in the funeral home with Fr. James Bump officiating.

Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.