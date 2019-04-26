Thomas Robert Waggett, 64, of Daisytown, formerly of Washington, passed away peacefully and went to be with his Lord Thursday, April 25, 2019.

He was born in Greene County December 4, 1954, to the late Ronald and Dorothy Rumble Waggett.

He was a 1973 graduate of Washington High School. Mr. Waggett retired from Pompeii Paving and had previously worked at Washington Cemetery. An excellent artist, he did many paintings and murals throughout the Washington Area and enjoyed working on and painting cars. He was also a big Steelers and Pirates fan.

Tom was always there with a helping hand for family, friends or anyone in need.

Tom was a member, past board of director member and present treasurer of Miner's Club of Richeyville, which he loved.

He was a man that would do anything for any family, friend or stranger and never ask anything in return.

On April 14, 2007, he married the love of his life, Shari Felix, who survives. Also left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Robin (Walt) Davis of Washington and Cassondra (Dan) Koett of Lexington, Ky.; a stepson, Clayton (Jessica) Hanning of Derry; two grandchildren, Emmie Lou and Braden Davis of Washington; five stepgrandchildren, Teresa, Austin and Hunter Hanning, and Alexa and Aston Beighley; and two stepgreat-granddaughters. Also surviving are a brother, Ronald (Dee) Waggett of Washington; a sister, Sue (Dave) Earlywine of Monongahela; a special aunt, Betty Mae Waggett of Carmichaels; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 1290 Jefferson Avenue, Washington, where funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, with Pastor Gary Gibson officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.