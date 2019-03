Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas S. Murray.

Thomas S. Murray, 51, of Washington, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, in his home.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.