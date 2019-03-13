Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas S. Murray.

Thomas S. Murray, 51, of Washington, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, in his home.

He was born March 26, 1967, in Pittsburgh, a son of James R. and Kathleen M. Goldbaugh Murray, who survive.

Mr. Murray was a 1985 graduate of Trinity High School. He worked most recently as a self-employed contractor. He also worked for Consol Energy.

In his free time, he was an avid collector of antiques.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Jim (Amy) Murray of Triadelphia, W.Va.; sister Lynn A. Vincent of Pittsburgh; and niece Ilayna Murray.

He also leaves behind his dogs, Riley, Missy and Katie, and his cats, "Big Fattie" and Puddy.

Deceased is a brother-in-law, Thomas E. Vincent.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15. All other services are private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Washington Area Humane Society, www.washingtonpashelter.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director.

