Thomas S. Yuratovich, 47, of Vestaburg, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born April 6, 1972, in Pittsburgh, a son of Thomas and Amalia "Midge" Libertini Yuratovich of Brownsville, who survive.

Mr. Yuratovich was a 1990 graduate of Beth-Center High School and attended Waynesburg University.

He was employed as an engineer with Norfolk Southern Rail for 18 years and as a truck driver with Valley Bulk Inc. in Chartiers for several years.

Thomas was Catholic by faith and was a member of the Harley Owners Group.

He was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed camping, traveling, attending professional sports games and events, and especially loved spending time with his family. He was also a handyman who enjoyed working on home projects and loved helping others.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his fiancée Rachel Sargent of Vestaburg; two children, Carissa Yuratovich of Brownsville and Mark Yuratovich of Uniontown; two stepchildren, Rianna Seighman and Jason Sargent, both of Vestaburg; a brother, James Yuratovich of Brownsville; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown. Interment will be in Westland Cemetery.

