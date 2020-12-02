Thomas Shively Hough, 89, of Weirton, W.Va., formerly of Buffalo Village, died Sunday, November 29, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine "Kitty" Hough; two brothers; and three sisters.

Surviving are his three children and their spouses, Katherine (Ron) Munk of Grand Rapids, Ohio, Thomas (Becky) Hough II of Pittsburgh and Sandra (Aldo) Pucci of Weirton; six grandchildren, Brian (Laura) Munk, Alicia (Tyler) Munk, Thomas (Christina) Hough, Katie (Gregor) Saulsbery, Aldo Pucci and Maria (Trevor) Cain; and five great-grandchildren, Matthew and Maggie Munk, TJ Hough, and Olivia and Madelyn Cain.

Tom was a Navy veteran and was retired from McGraw Edison in Canonsburg. He was a member of Abundance Grace Bible Church in Weirton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Abundance Grace Bible Church, 3900 Brightway Street, Weirton, WV 26062.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.