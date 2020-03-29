Thomas W. King

Thomas W. "Tom" King, 86, of Spraggs, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

He was born June 11, 1933, in Waynesburg, a son of the late James Floyd and Hazel Strope King.

Tom was a retired construction laborer, pipeline worker and meat cutter. He worked for several companies, including A.J. Cindrich and Davis Industries.

He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army.

Tom was a lifelong resident of Greene County. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He will be remembered as a kind and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Surviving are his wife, Anna Mae Oliphant King; five daughters, Diane Tedrow (Gary) of New Freeport, Karen Hughes (John W.) of Spraggs, Carol King of Waynesburg, Christy King of Waynesburg and Lorraine Rush (Chuck) of Waynesburg; eight grandchildren, Dave and Lori Hughes, Gary Lynn, Chad, Ryan and Desiree Tedrow, Christopher Ponzoo and Thomas Joseph King; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Albert King (Peggy) of New Freeport.

He was predeceased by four brothers, Fred, Jim, Buck and J.B. King, and a sister, Velva Sowden.

Private services and interment arrangements are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 29, 2020
