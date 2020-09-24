Thomas W. Kronk, 85, of Clarksville, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, with his family by his side.

He was born February 22, 1935, in Crucible, to Frank G. and Sarah Swift Kronk. He was married to his beloved Ruby for 64 years.

He was the loving father of Patricia D. Reynolds of Jefferson, Thomas L. Kronk of Waynesburg, Lois J. Stickovich (Sparky) of Fredericktown, Sarah E. Martin of Carmichaels and Richard A. Kronk of Jefferson; grandfather to Erica Kronk, Melissa Six, Jennifer Bilonick, Jodi Richards, Kristin Diaz, L.J. Stickovich, Cheryl Kefover, Jenna Nopwaskey, Daniel Martin Jr., Ashley Martin, Bryan Martin, Nathaniel Wilson, Richie Riley and Alysha Riley. Also surviving are 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Getzi of Bethel Park.

He was preceded in death by Ruby in 2018; daughters, Ruthann Totin and Emma L. Kronk, who died in infancy; brothers, Frank G. Kronk Jr., Robert "Earl" Kronk; and sister, Doris L. Vukovich.

Tom loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He participated in competitive rifle, pistol and trap shooting. Tom was a member of many different sportsman and gun clubs throughout the Mon-Valley, as well as a current National Rifle Association member. He enjoyed shooting pool and going to see country music singers with his wife and family.

Tom was a Korean War veteran in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed 10 years with PennDOT and worked as a foreman for 25 years with Stolzenbach Coal Gauging Company. In the early 1980s he was employed with J & L Steel Corporation at the Vesta 5 preparation plant and retired as a route driver from the Observer-Reporter in 2007.

He is loved and deeply missed by his friends and family.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, Supervisor, where private services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, with Pastor Tim Tanner officiating, followed by burial in Jefferson Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by Greene County Veterans and the U.S. Air Force.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the COPD Foundation.