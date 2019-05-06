Thomas W. Recker, 58, of Finleyville, died Saturday, May 4, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Denise Gildea Recker; loving father of Shawn Thomas (Rebecca) and Brittany Nicole Recker (Andrew); son of the late Roy "Pete" and Patricia Gustke Recker; and brother of Ronald (Virginia) Recker, Joanne (Ronald) Wells, Jeffrey (Deborah) Recker and Jamie (Nicola) Scarlatelli. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Tom was a steamfitter with Local 449.

Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday at John F. Slater Funeral Home Inc., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, where funeral prayer will be said at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 7. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Apostles Parish in St. Wendelin Church, Carrick.

If desired, family suggests contributions to ALS Association - Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Millvale, PA 15209; or Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.