Thomas W. Recker (1961 - 2019)
Service Information
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
15227
(412)-881-4100
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:45 AM
Holy Apostles Parish in St. Wendelin Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish in St. Wendelin Church
Obituary
Thomas W. Recker, 58, of Finleyville, died Saturday, May 4, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Denise Gildea Recker; loving father of Shawn Thomas (Rebecca) and Brittany Nicole Recker (Andrew); son of the late Roy "Pete" and Patricia Gustke Recker; and brother of Ronald (Virginia) Recker, Joanne (Ronald) Wells, Jeffrey (Deborah) Recker and Jamie (Nicola) Scarlatelli. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Tom was a steamfitter with Local 449.

Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday at John F. Slater Funeral Home Inc., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, where funeral prayer will be said at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 7. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Apostles Parish in St. Wendelin Church, Carrick.

If desired, family suggests contributions to ALS Association - Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Millvale, PA 15209; or Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 6, 2019
