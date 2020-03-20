Thomas W. Russell Jr., 45, of Carmichaels, passed away at his home, Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Tommy was the beloved son of Carol L. DeLuca Russell of Carmichaels and the late Thomas W. Russell Sr. He was born August 24, 1974, in Waynesburg.

On July 14, 2007, Tommy married his love, Paula Uribe Russell. He is survived, in addition to his wife and mother, by two sons, Brian and Kaden Russell, both at home; his sister, Audra Pickron (Thaddeus) of Lady Lake, Florida; two nieces, Lauren and Jordan Adams; mother-in-law, Stella Castrillon; and stepfather, Henry Pisegna.

Deceased, in addition to his father, are a brother, Perry Angelo Russell; his maternal grandparents, Angelo "Babe" and Mary DeLuca.

Tommy was a graduate of Waynesburg University class of 1995. From his dad he inherited a lifelong interest in cars. He was a licensed auto auctioneer and did charity auction events. He enjoyed hunting with his friends.

Tommy was a member of the Crosspoint Assembly of God Church in Carmichaels.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held at Crosspoint Church at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.