Thressa A. Dulaney, 81, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.She was born April 14, 1939, in Clarksville, a daughter of the late George R. and Garnet Simmons Woodring.On December 20, 1961, she married Robert H. "Bill" Dulaney, who passed away August 3, 2010.Thressa resided most of her life in Waynesburg, where she had worked with her husband at Waynesburg Packing. She had also worked at the Waynesburg Restaurant.She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed crocheting and was an excellent cook.Surviving are two daughters, Cathy A. Dulaney of Westover, W.Va., and Kelly A. Dulaney of Waynesburg; a sister, Carol Blaker, and a brother, Jim Woodring, both of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by a sister, Elsie Swenson.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.





