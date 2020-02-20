Tiber Namet

Service Information
Richard R Herod Funeral Home
501 Morgantown St
Point Marion, PA
15474
(724)-725-5245
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Little Arlington Section of Evergreen Memorial Park
Point Marion, PA
Obituary
Tiber "Tibby" Namet, 91, of Bobtown, died Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Tibby honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, where he received the Silver Star Medal. He retired after 28 years as a foreman at the Shannopin Mine in Bobtown.

Surviving are his two children and their spouses, Charles and Leslie Namet of Dilliner, and Jeannie and Steve Thompson of Charleston, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Molly Namet and Cain Namet; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Alma Jane "Dollie" Roebuck of Parma, Ohio.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Jean Anderson Namet in 2000; and a brother, Elmer Nemet.

Friends are invited to join the family for graveside services at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, in the Little Arlington Section of Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion. Full military honors will be accorded graveside by the Greene County Honor Guard.

Arrangements are in care of the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.herod-rishel.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Feb. 20, 2020
