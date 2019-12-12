Tiffany Rose Gardone, 3, of Waynesburg, died at 4:34 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at home.
Friends will be received in First Presbyterian Church, 169 West College Street, Waynesburg, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 13. There will be additional visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Saturday, December 14, in the church, with the Rev. William Sukolsky officiating. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, is entrusted with her arrangements. A complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition.