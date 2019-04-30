Timothy A. Megyesy, 63, of Crafton, formerly of Washington, succumbed to his battle with Amyloidosis peacefully at home with family by his side on April 28, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Claire (Bloom) Megyesy; loving father of Matthew Megyesy, Julia (Josh) Seder, Cassie (Adam) Mishkin, Kristi (Phil) Mazero and Sarah Megyesy; grandfather of Lucas and Adilyn; brother of Sharon Zigerelli, William, Daniel and Robert Megyesy.

He was born Martin Kocaka in Pittsburgh, September 12, 1955, and adopted to his late parents, Norman and Dolores Schultz Megyesy December 12, 1955. He was also an uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many.

Tim was a Clarion graduate with his bachelor of arts and Duquesne University graduate with his master of arts. He was employed as a senior vice president with Bank of America Research. He was an active disciple of the Blessed Mother, lector, catechist, Eucharistic minister, member of Men's Fellowship Group, and a former Little League coach. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, a former hometown member of St. Hilary Church, Washington, and recently St. Philip Catholic Church, Crafton.

Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home Inc., 165 Noble Avenue, Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, in St. Philip Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tim's name to St. Philip's School, 52 West Crafton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. schepnermcdermott.com