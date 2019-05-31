Timothy Allen "Tim" Dailey, 60, of Washington, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in the trauma intensive care unit of Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born March 14, 1959, in Madison, W.Va., a son of Harold D. Dailey and Barbara A. Bryan Dailey of Ronceverte, W.Va.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his partner of 40 years, Daniel J. Bower of Washington; three sisters, Penny Grillo (Bob) of MacArthur, Ohio, Mary Dailey (John Gibson) of Ronceverte, W.Va., and Melody Howard (Chuck) of Organ Cave, W.Va.; nieces and nephews Tim "LT" Shieler, Katie Eberts (Aaron), Corey Howard (Whitney), Andy Grillo, Kayla Smith (Trevor), Molly Howard, Jason Moskal, Melissa Wojcuich, Scott Moskal and Nathan Miller; several great-nieces and great-nephews; sister-in-law Deborah Moskal (Bob); and his caregiver and best friend, Katie Imler, who shared a home with Tim and Dan.

He also leaves behind his birds, Blanche, an umbrella cockatoo, and Zeuss, a blue and gold macaw.

Mr. Dailey attended West Virginia Wesleyan College. He was a very creative person who enjoyed photography, gardening, cooking, antiques, home decorating and parrots. Mr. Dailey also enjoyed traveling, going as far as England and New Zealand with Dan.

Mr. Dailey was a long-time volunteer at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, volunteering with Dan since 1983.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 until 7:30 p.m., the time of service, Sunday, June 2, at Mr. Dailey and Mr. Bower's home, 3 Wilmont Avenue, Washington, PA 15301. Memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, 1 Museum Road, Washington, PA 15301, or to The Center on Strawberry, 59 East Strawberry Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Arrangements are being handled by William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

