Timothy J. Farley of McMurray passed away on February 5, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Tim was born in Homestead, middle son of the late Regis and Jean (Gill) Farley. He attended Homestead High School, followed by Steubenville College. He retired from Henry F. Teichmann after 35 years.

Tim was an active member of several organizations including former Commander of VFW Post 764, former Chairman of the VFW ambulance building project, President of his community in Lauderdale Estates in Conneaut Lake, and many other social clubs

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Bich (Le); sons, Bob and Don (Jen); daughters, Shannon and Ashley (Rob); grandchildren, Mason, Olivia, Carter and Laken; brother, Terence R. (John), and his late brother James' family Marlene, Meghan and Caitlin.

Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 9:30 a.m., Monday, February 11, at St. Benedict the Abbot Church. Burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies and Full Military Honors will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans .

