Timothy Kelsall (1970 - 2019)
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA
15323
(724)-663-7373
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA 15323
Obituary
Timothy "Tim" Kelsall, of Claysville, passed away suddenly Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born October 2, 1970, a son of the late James V. Kelsall Jr. and the late Margaret Fonner Kelsall, also of Claysville.

Tim was a 1988 graduate of McGuffey High School and worked many years at Eat 'n Park in Washington.

Tim was preceded in death by a niece, Madison Kelsall; a sister, Lori Kelsall Sparks; and a brother, Michael Kelsall.

He is survived by two brothers, Thomas (Susan) Kelsall and Donald (Donna) Kelsall; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends and family will be received for a memorial visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville PA 15323, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com.

Funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Claysville or West Alexander fire departments.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019
