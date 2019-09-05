Timothy "Tim" Kelsall, of Claysville, passed away suddenly Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born October 2, 1970, a son of the late James V. Kelsall Jr. and the late Margaret Fonner Kelsall, also of Claysville.

Tim was a 1988 graduate of McGuffey High School and worked many years at Eat 'n Park in Washington.

Tim was preceded in death by a niece, Madison Kelsall; a sister, Lori Kelsall Sparks; and a brother, Michael Kelsall.

He is survived by two brothers, Thomas (Susan) Kelsall and Donald (Donna) Kelsall; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends and family will be received for a memorial visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville PA 15323, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com.

Funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Claysville or West Alexander fire departments.