Timothy R. Zombeck, 57, of McDonald, passed, Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

He was born, May 6, 1962, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Joseph and Ethel Adamson Zombeck.

Tim was a graduate of Fort Cherry High School Class of 1981. He was a butcher for Nema Food Company in McKeesport.

Mr. Zombeck enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

Surviving are a daughter, Tiffenie (Mark) Russell of Canonsburg; a son, Kevin Bober of Houston; mother of Tiffenie and Kevin, Laura Bober; three stepsons, Luke, Buzzy and Jake Little; seven brothers, Albert, Larry, Charles (Betty), Michael "Matt" (Lorraine) and Randy (Lois), all of McDonald, Ricky and Dennis Zombeck, both of West Virginia; a sister, Barbara (Bill) Dunn of Burgettstown; two granddaughters, Jelena and Lacey Russell; and six stepgrandchildren, Jordan, Jusden, JT, Kyleigh, Gavin, Garrett.

Deceased are a son, Timothy J. Zombeck; three brothers, Joseph, Ronald and Stanley Zombeck; two sisters, Janet DeJohn and Frances Stone, and a companion Maggie Little.

All services are private and entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc., 218 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Nation Funeral Home Inc.