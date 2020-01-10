Timothy R. Zombeck (1962 - 2020)
Timothy R. Zombeck, 57, of McDonald, passed, Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

He was born, May 6, 1962, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Joseph and Ethel Adamson Zombeck.

Tim was a graduate of Fort Cherry High School Class of 1981. He was a butcher for Nema Food Company in McKeesport.

Mr. Zombeck enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

Surviving are a daughter, Tiffenie (Mark) Russell of Canonsburg; a son, Kevin Bober of Houston; mother of Tiffenie and Kevin, Laura Bober; three stepsons, Luke, Buzzy and Jake Little; seven brothers, Albert, Larry, Charles (Betty), Michael "Matt" (Lorraine) and Randy (Lois), all of McDonald, Ricky and Dennis Zombeck, both of West Virginia; a sister, Barbara (Bill) Dunn of Burgettstown; two granddaughters, Jelena and Lacey Russell; and six stepgrandchildren, Jordan, Jusden, JT, Kyleigh, Gavin, Garrett.

Deceased are a son, Timothy J. Zombeck; three brothers, Joseph, Ronald and Stanley Zombeck; two sisters, Janet DeJohn and Frances Stone, and a companion Maggie Little.

All services are private and entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc., 218 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Nation Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 10, 2020
