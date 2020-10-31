1/
Timothy S. Jenkins
Timothy S. Jenkins, 70, of Waynesburg, died at 7:35 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waynesburg.

He was born Tuesday, January 24, 1952, in Washington, a son of the late Carl Jenkins and Ida Whiteman Jenkins.

Tim was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. Mr. Jenkins was a laborer for Waste Management in Washington for several years and later in life was a car detailer for King's Car Wash in Waynesburg.

His wife, Mary Jean Miller Jenkins, preceded him in death.

Surviving are two brothers, Larry and Richard Jenkins; and his good friends, Jerry and Kathy Cooke of Waynesburg.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with his arrangements. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 31, 2020.
