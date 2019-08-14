Timothy W. Dempster (1961 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy W. Dempster.
Service Information
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA
15017
(412)-221-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Timothy W. Dempster, 58, of Meadow Lands, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019.

He was born May 12, 1961, in Mt. Lebanon, a son of Shirley K. Dempster and the late Harry "Herk" Dempster.

Tim was a 1979 graduate of South Fayette High School and a graduate of Red Tomlinson Horse Shoeing School. He was currently working as a farrier at The Meadows and enjoyed vacationing with his daughters.

Surviving, along with his mother, are two daughters, Phoenix Dempster and Summit Ellens; two brothers, David (Joanne) Dempster and W. Chris (Beth) Dempster; and two nieces, Christina Oravetz and Davonna Dempster.

Friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, August 15, in Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, with Pastor Joe DiDonato officiating.

Memorials may be made to The Meadows Chaplaincy Program.

To view and add condolences, visit www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.