Timothy W. Dempster, 58, of Meadow Lands, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019.

He was born May 12, 1961, in Mt. Lebanon, a son of Shirley K. Dempster and the late Harry "Herk" Dempster.

Tim was a 1979 graduate of South Fayette High School and a graduate of Red Tomlinson Horse Shoeing School. He was currently working as a farrier at The Meadows and enjoyed vacationing with his daughters.

Surviving, along with his mother, are two daughters, Phoenix Dempster and Summit Ellens; two brothers, David (Joanne) Dempster and W. Chris (Beth) Dempster; and two nieces, Christina Oravetz and Davonna Dempster.

Friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, August 15, in Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, with Pastor Joe DiDonato officiating.

Memorials may be made to The Meadows Chaplaincy Program.

