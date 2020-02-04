Timothy W. "Tim" Smith, 50, of Burgettstown, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Timothy was born in Steubenville, Ohio, August 15, 1969, a son of the late Johnny and Delores Pethtel Smith.

Preceding Timothy in death was his brother, Mark Smith.

Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Breonna Smith of Crafton and Tania Smith of Crafton; granddaughter, Zhavia Smith of Crafton; three brothers, Dave Smith and his wife Mae of Bulger, Claude Smith and his wife Susan of New Cumberland, W.Va. and Jim Smith of Hanlin Station; three sisters, Delores Schneider and her husband Tom of Pittsburgh, Mary Smith of Pittsburgh and Roberta Smith of Pittsburgh; sister-in-law, Lori Smith of Weirton, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

A private service was held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Dawson Funeral Home.

View Timothy's memorial webpage and express condolences online at www.dawsonfuneralhome.com.