Tina Conklin Martin
1975 - 2020
Tina Conklin Martin, 45, of Cosby, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in her home.

She was born December 12, 1975 in Washington, a daughter of the late Ralph C. Conklin Sr. and Audrey Jane Foley Conklin.

Tina was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School and attended California University of Pennsylvania.

On September 11, 1997, she married John L. Thomas, who died September 19, 2011.

On October 31, 2020, she married Shawn Martin, who survives.

Tina resided most of her life in Waynesburg, where she had worked for Dora's Floral. She was also a licensed beautician.

An animal lover, Tina grew-up riding horses and enjoyed her dogs.

She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, Timothy Thomas of Cosby, Tenn.; two step-daughters, McKenize Martin of Cosby, Tenn., and Chyenne Thomas of Waynesburg; two step-sons, Dakotta Thomas and Apatchi Thomas both of Waynesburg; and four grandchildren. Also surviving are; three brothers, Ralph C. Conklin Jr. of Prosperity, Gary R. Conklin (Michelle) of Prosperity, and Jonathan D. Conklin of Los Angeles, Calif.; one sister, Letha W. Zollars (Kirk) of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews.

Her sister, Maythle Smith, predeceased her.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
182 W High St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
7246273155
