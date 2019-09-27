Tina M. Williams, 59, of California, formerly of Vestaburg, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in Mon Valley Hospital.

She was born August 21, 1960, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Elijah and Catherine Shimko Williams Sr.

Tina was a 1979 graduate of Beth Center High School.

She enjoyed caring for her family and spending time with her friends and her dog, Patches.

Surviving are a sister, Rebecca Dicenzo (Anthony) of Vestaburg; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased in addition to her parents are a sister, Kim Cramer; a brother, Elijah Dale Williams Jr.; and a nephew, Mark Brian Cramer Sr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, in Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2,. Interment will follow in Westland Cemetery.

Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.