Tobin R. Hrutkay, 57, of Washington, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

He was born September 29, 1962, in Washington, a son of the late Lloyd and Joyce W. Carson Hrutkay.

Tobin was a 1980 graduate of Beth Center High School.

He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, gardening, home projects and driving. He was an animal lover and enjoyed making people laugh. Cooking was one of his hobbies and he was known as the "Master of Lasagna". Tobin was loved by all.

Surviving are two daughters, Rebecca Rivera (John), Jovannah Keller; and one son, Carson Hrutkay; five siblings, Cindy Duvall (Ronald), Mark Hrutkay (Dottie), Victoria Milovac, Wendy Davis (James) and Kathy Ambrosy (Patrick); many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services are private and under the direction of the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.